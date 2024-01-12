Why Northann Corp. (AMEX:NCL) Stock dipped 10.77 percent on Thursday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Northann Corp. (AMEX:NCL) raised 10.77% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.13, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.01 and $1.19 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 804962 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 796.16K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.34% within the last five trades and -89.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. NCL stock is trading at a margin of -73.99%, -84.89% and -84.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NCL deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -94.96 percent below its 52-week high and 14.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.