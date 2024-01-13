Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) stock is trading -47.51 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) dipped -3.74% to close Friday’s market session at $4.63, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.53 and $5.28 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 503289 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 530.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 18.72% within the last five trades and 38.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 116.36% in the last 6 months and 13.48% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ACXP stock is trading at a margin of 19.25%, 21.26% and 56.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACXP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -47.51 percent below its 52-week high and 295.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -12.09. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.