Are Safety Shot Inc’s (SHOT) stock prices rising too high?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) dipped -12.36% to close Friday’s market session at $2.27, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.17 and $2.59 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2643761 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.06 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -31.83% within the last five trades and -39.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 479.84% in the last 6 months and 57.64% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SHOT stock is trading at a margin of -37.21%, -32.04% and 65.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHOT deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -69.73 percent below its 52-week high and 788.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 56.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.