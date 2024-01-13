Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $3.00 for SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) dipped -28.71% to close Friday’s market session at $2.26, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.87 and $2.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 15020591 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.47 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 67.41% within the last five trades and 128.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -79.68% in the last 6 months and 55.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LAES stock is trading at a margin of 68.14%, 80.07% and -62.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LAES deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -92.07 percent below its 52-week high and 148.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.75. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.