Growing at an Unbelievable Rate: Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Stock

The share price of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) raised 1.53% to close Friday’s market session at $0.51, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.487 and $0.527 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 648127 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 780.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.14% within the last five trades and 24.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 12.91% in the last 6 months and 17.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CTRM stock is trading at a margin of 6.20%, 27.08% and 4.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTRM deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -59.23 percent below its 52-week high and 77.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -44.12. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.