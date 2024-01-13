The future of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) Stock is still in tatters?

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on November 27, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) dipped -0.40% to close Friday’s market session at $10.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.00 and $10.05 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2073741 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.01 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.30% within the last five trades and 84.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 104.08% in the last 6 months and 295.26% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GRCL stock is trading at a margin of 19.89%, 62.57% and 157.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.