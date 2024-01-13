The latest Transphorm Inc (TGAN) Stock Technical Bulletin

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN) raised 0.63% to close Friday’s market session at $4.80, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.76 and $4.82 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 738668 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 184.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 29.03% within the last five trades and 70.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 58.94% in the last 6 months and 121.20% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TGAN stock is trading at a margin of 31.65%, 53.56% and 55.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TGAN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -13.36 percent below its 52-week high and 147.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 18.39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.