What is happening with Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Stock?

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 01, 2020, according to finviz.

The share price of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) raised 2.03% to close Friday’s market session at $3.51, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.33 and $3.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1197841 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 956.35K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 29.52% within the last five trades and 33.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 90.76% in the last 6 months and 30.48% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CLRB stock is trading at a margin of 24.40%, 39.94% and 71.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.