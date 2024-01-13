What makes Nuburu Inc (BURU) Stock unique?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) raised 29.25% to close Friday’s market session at $0.19, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.15 and $0.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 13734690 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.09 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 18.68% within the last five trades and 21.79% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.86% in the last 6 months and -35.40% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BURU stock is trading at a margin of 27.59%, -0.85% and -72.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BURU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -98.64 percent below its 52-week high and 49.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.