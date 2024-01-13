Where are Investors’ Sentiments? Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) dipped -1.49% to close Friday’s market session at $0.66, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.655 and $0.70 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1127512 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.11 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.73% within the last five trades and 40.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -93.61% in the last 6 months and 66.12% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BETR stock is trading at a margin of -3.04%, 22.21% and -91.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BETR deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -98.95 percent below its 52-week high and 93.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.23. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.