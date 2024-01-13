Why Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock fell -83.48% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) raised 67.11% to close Friday’s market session at $3.81, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.61 and $5.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 69359683 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 723.49K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 70.09% within the last five trades and 84.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.48% in the last 6 months and -50.11% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AUVI stock is trading at a margin of 78.20%, 11.95% and -86.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AUVI deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -98.43 percent below its 52-week high and 160.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.