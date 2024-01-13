Why Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock declined -73.61% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) dipped -10.69% to close Friday’s market session at $11.03, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.00 and $12.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 627612 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.36 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.69% within the last five trades and -12.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -92.17% in the last 6 months and -73.61% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MULN stock is trading at a margin of -11.08%, -34.43% and -97.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MULN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -99.89 percent below its 52-week high and 58.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -99.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.