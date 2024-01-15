A leader in the success game: 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) dipped -0.51% to close Friday’s market session at $2.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.05 and $2.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 315729 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 126.95K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.94% within the last five trades and 12.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.52% in the last 6 months and -34.59% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EFSH stock is trading at a margin of 7.11%, 5.34% and -90.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EFSH deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -98.95 percent below its 52-week high and 31.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.