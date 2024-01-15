A leader in the success game: Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) raised 1.90% to close Friday’s market session at $0.81, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.77 and $0.8289 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 86056 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 104.69K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.25% within the last five trades and -35.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -77.64% in the last 6 months and -66.32% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VMAR stock is trading at a margin of -24.17%, -44.60% and -73.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VMAR deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -85.62 percent below its 52-week high and 4.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.04. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.