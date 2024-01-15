A leader in the success game: Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) dipped -3.96% to close Friday’s market session at $0.48, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.48 and $0.501 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 283208 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.27 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.53% within the last five trades and -27.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. WBUY stock is trading at a margin of -16.89%, -84.29% and -85.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WBUY deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.64 percent below its 52-week high and 4.39 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.