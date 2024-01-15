A positive surprise is on the way: SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHFS) dipped -7.35% to close Friday’s market session at $1.26, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.25 and $1.34 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 160649 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 141.66K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.89% within the last five trades and 29.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 142.31% in the last 6 months and 87.11% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SHFS stock is trading at a margin of 2.34%, 33.75% and 94.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHFS deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -18.71 percent below its 52-week high and 281.82 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -27.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.