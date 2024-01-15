A Real Picture of DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) Stock: The Fundamentals

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of DDC Enterprise Limited (AMEX:DDC) raised 1.79% to close Friday’s market session at $3.41, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.33 and $3.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 313877 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 294.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.63% within the last five trades and -42.69% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. DDC stock is trading at a margin of -21.07%, -32.93% and -32.93% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DDC deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -59.88 percent below its 52-week high and 27.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.