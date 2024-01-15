A Real Picture of PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Stock: The Fundamentals

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) raised 2.05% to close Friday’s market session at $0.63, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.6015 and $0.6598 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 114947 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.01 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.25% within the last five trades and -5.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -95.44% in the last 6 months and -86.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PXMD stock is trading at a margin of -17.51%, -51.99% and -94.78% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PXMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -99.09 percent below its 52-week high and 6.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.29. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.