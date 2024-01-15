Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) stock is trading 66.06 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) dipped -0.36% to close Friday’s market session at $1.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.04 and $1.14 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 88359 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 56.10K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.89% within the last five trades and 16.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 12.65% in the last 6 months and 25.46% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ABTS stock is trading at a margin of -3.49%, 6.20% and 9.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ABTS deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -39.11 percent below its 52-week high and 66.06 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -7.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.