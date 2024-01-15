Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) Stock Price Advanced 5.04% to $1.25

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) raised 5.04% to close Friday’s market session at $1.25, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.17 and $1.2921 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 57235 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 86.36K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.63% within the last five trades and 12.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.54% in the last 6 months and 15.74% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ASNS stock is trading at a margin of 8.17%, 7.17% and -39.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ASNS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -88.90 percent below its 52-week high and 22.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -66.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.