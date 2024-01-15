Ainos Inc (AIMD) Stock is looking to regain its victory

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) dipped -9.50% to close Friday’s market session at $1.62, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.60 and $1.791 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 84019 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 523.93K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -40.88% within the last five trades and -42.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.14% in the last 6 months and -45.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AIMD stock is trading at a margin of -30.73%, -41.17% and -53.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AIMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -82.30 percent below its 52-week high and 1.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -61.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.