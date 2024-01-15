Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) stock is trading -89.13 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) raised 0.36% to close Friday’s market session at $1.23, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.21 and $1.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 74845 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 270.13K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.80% within the last five trades and -78.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -88.04% in the last 6 months and -88.30% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ALCE stock is trading at a margin of -60.32%, -82.10% and -86.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ALCE deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -89.13 percent below its 52-week high and 2.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.