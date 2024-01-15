Are CareCloud Inc’s (CCLD) stock prices rising too high?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD) raised 5.38% to close Friday’s market session at $1.37, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.2614 and $1.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 78712 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 89.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.52% within the last five trades and 73.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.08% in the last 6 months and 14.17% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CCLD stock is trading at a margin of 2.55%, 17.65% and -35.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CCLD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -69.62 percent below its 52-week high and 101.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.