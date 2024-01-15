Are China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s (CJJD) stock prices rising too high?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) raised 2.17% to close Friday’s market session at $0.19, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.181 and $0.1903 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 122198 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 308.17K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.00% within the last five trades and -2.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -57.88% in the last 6 months and -20.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CJJD stock is trading at a margin of -6.62%, -9.08% and -71.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CJJD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.05 percent below its 52-week high and 10.98 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.