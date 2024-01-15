Are Options A Good Investment Right Now? reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) raised 2.03% to close Friday’s market session at $1.51, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.4001 and $1.52 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 151142 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.33 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.63% within the last five trades and -32.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. AIRE stock is trading at a margin of -24.74%, -68.41% and -90.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AIRE deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -99.74 percent below its 52-week high and 11.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.