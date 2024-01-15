Are there any attempts to gain ground? Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Stock

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on November 03, 2021, according to finviz.

The share price of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $2.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.94 and $2.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 55338 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 196.19K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.66% within the last five trades and 25.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 16.76% in the last 6 months and 78.76% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CGTX stock is trading at a margin of 6.37%, 38.52% and 19.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.