Azitra Inc (AZTR) Stock Is Looking Attractive

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) raised 15.94% to close Friday’s market session at $1.20, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.00 and $1.36 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 55572 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 13.78K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.09% within the last five trades and -9.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -68.67% in the last 6 months and -11.11% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AZTR stock is trading at a margin of 1.87%, -7.41% and -45.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AZTR deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -76.83 percent below its 52-week high and 30.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -71.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.