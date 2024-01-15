Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) Stock is trading Lower -79.09% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) dipped -10.13% to close Friday’s market session at $2.04, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.03 and $2.34 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 178234 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.56 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.62% within the last five trades and -80.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.48% in the last 6 months and -80.70% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BNZI stock is trading at a margin of -45.33%, -74.09% and -79.09% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BNZI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -87.69 percent below its 52-week high and 39.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -58.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.