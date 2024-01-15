BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) Stock Price Slipped -6.41% to $0.47

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) dipped -6.41% to close Friday’s market session at $0.47, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.468 and $0.52 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 79890 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.06 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.27% within the last five trades and -33.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -96.37% in the last 6 months and -24.35% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BGLC stock is trading at a margin of -16.12%, -15.07% and -85.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BGLC deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -97.37 percent below its 52-week high and 51.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.