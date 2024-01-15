Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock is trading -12.41 percent below its 52-week high

Raymond James raised the price target for the Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on November 16, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) dipped -1.77% to close Friday’s market session at $6.67, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.58 and $6.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 87355 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 165.75K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.59% within the last five trades and 11.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 170.04% in the last 6 months and 88.42% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BWAY stock is trading at a margin of 0.72%, 17.46% and 98.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.