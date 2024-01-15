Can Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) Stock rise from its doldrums?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) dipped -1.71% to close Friday’s market session at $1.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.10 and $1.18 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 168013 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 938.90K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.44% within the last five trades and -21.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -88.71% in the last 6 months and -89.55% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CAUD stock is trading at a margin of -14.02%, -58.00% and -86.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CAUD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -97.01 percent below its 52-week high and 2.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.