Can Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd (EDTK) Stock rise from its doldrums?

The share price of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:EDTK) dipped -9.90% to close Friday’s market session at $0.91, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.91 and $1.1317 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 68143 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 34.60K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.50% within the last five trades and -11.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -25.41% in the last 6 months and 1.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EDTK stock is trading at a margin of -12.65%, -7.97% and -28.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EDTK deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -56.46 percent below its 52-week high and 21.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -50.54. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.