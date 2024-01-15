Castellum Inc (CTM) Stock: Thought Concerns

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) raised 0.25% to close Friday’s market session at $0.28, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.26 and $0.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 56164 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 655.12K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.43% within the last five trades and 33.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -34.50% in the last 6 months and 48.68% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CTM stock is trading at a margin of 7.22%, 4.76% and -42.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -79.23 percent below its 52-week high and 61.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -77.06. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.