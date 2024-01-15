Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) stock Market Value Reached at $18.52 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) raised 5.11% to close Friday’s market session at $1.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.40 and $1.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 55099 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 61.48K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.50% within the last five trades and 32.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.86% in the last 6 months and 20.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CNVS stock is trading at a margin of 18.86%, 24.52% and -49.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CNVS deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -88.48 percent below its 52-week high and 48.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.