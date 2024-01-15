Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CDT) dipped -8.71% to close Friday’s market session at $4.09, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.81 and $4.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 122839 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 432.64K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -21.19% within the last five trades and -32.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -60.97% in the last 6 months and 131.07% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CDT stock is trading at a margin of -21.24%, 14.21% and -48.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CDT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -83.64 percent below its 52-week high and 330.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -56.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.