Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $3.54 for Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) Stock

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on September 08, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) dipped -0.74% to close Friday’s market session at $1.34, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.32 and $1.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 70532 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 161.74K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.52% within the last five trades and 50.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SRFM stock is trading at a margin of 9.93%, 22.68% and -2.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.