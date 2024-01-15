Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $38.00 for Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ:NGNE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 08, 2024, according to finviz.

The share price of Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ:NGNE) dipped -5.34% to close Friday’s market session at $30.11, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $29.09 and $32.0254 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 65392 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 24.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 31.20% within the last five trades and 128.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 71.08% in the last 6 months and 100.73% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NGNE stock is trading at a margin of 58.04%, 90.07% and 94.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.