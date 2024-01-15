Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock Market Value Reached at $2.40 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) dipped -1.41% to close Friday’s market session at $2.79, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.74 and $2.982 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 57635 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 135.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.33% within the last five trades and -45.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -81.08% in the last 6 months and -55.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DBGI stock is trading at a margin of -16.87%, -24.16% and -78.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DBGI deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.93 percent below its 52-week high and 9.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.