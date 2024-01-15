Does Datasea Inc (DTSS) Stock Really Excited You?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) dipped -3.21% to close Friday’s market session at $0.18, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1805 and $0.189 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 155319 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 487.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.74% within the last five trades and 3.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -78.19% in the last 6 months and -27.34% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DTSS stock is trading at a margin of -7.06%, -6.83% and -70.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DTSS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -87.77 percent below its 52-week high and 7.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -75.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.