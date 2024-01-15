Does Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) Stock have plenty of room for growth?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ:EDUC) raised 16.39% to close Friday’s market session at $1.42, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.16 and $1.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 80442 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 29.45K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 16.36% within the last five trades and 67.06% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 17.33% in the last 6 months and 37.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EDUC stock is trading at a margin of 34.70%, 47.85% and 2.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EDUC deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -64.50 percent below its 52-week high and 77.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -49. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.