Does Onconetix Inc (ONCO) Stock have a positive outlook following recent trade?

The share price of Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) dipped -4.85% to close Friday’s market session at $0.18, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1777 and $0.1889 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 149960 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 437.45K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.80% within the last five trades and -28.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -84.31% in the last 6 months and -54.95% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ONCO stock is trading at a margin of -12.57%, -32.60% and -75.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ONCO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -90.75 percent below its 52-week high and 12.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.