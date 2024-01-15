Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO) dipped -4.73% to close Friday’s market session at $0.53, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.51 and $0.58 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 273765 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 131.90K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.38% within the last five trades and -15.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.67% in the last 6 months and 14.24% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OCTO stock is trading at a margin of 2.15%, -4.95% and -56.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OCTO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.95 percent below its 52-week high and 24.13 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.