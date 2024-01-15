Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Stock: Thought Concerns

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) raised 2.29% to close Friday’s market session at $0.38, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3717 and $0.3826 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 88641 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 152.40K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.20% within the last five trades and 0.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -62.75% in the last 6 months and -15.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ELBM stock is trading at a margin of 3.13%, -12.94% and -60.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ELBM deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -85.71 percent below its 52-week high and 22.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.95. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.