Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) Stock: Amazing technical data that you never knew existed

The share price of Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) dipped -2.84% to close Friday’s market session at $1.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.3079 and $1.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 147904 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 226.62K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 25.24% within the last five trades and 26.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.10% in the last 6 months and 2.24% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ENSC stock is trading at a margin of 21.41%, 35.83% and -32.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ENSC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -92.54 percent below its 52-week high and 79.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.