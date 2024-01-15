enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) dipped -0.97% to close Friday’s market session at $4.08, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.00 and $4.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 66170 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 81.12K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.53% within the last five trades and 12.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 29.11% in the last 6 months and -18.40% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NVNO stock is trading at a margin of -12.31%, -4.25% and -6.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NVNO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -37.13 percent below its 52-week high and 62.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -34.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.