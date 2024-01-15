Faced with a depressed economy, Lichen China Ltd (LICN) Stock offers an opportunity

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ:LICN) dipped -2.33% to close Friday’s market session at $1.68, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.68 and $1.79 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 84995 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 112.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.19% within the last five trades and -6.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 20.00% in the last 6 months and 29.03% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LICN stock is trading at a margin of -9.17%, 2.29% and 7.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LICN deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -71.13 percent below its 52-week high and 166.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -59.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.