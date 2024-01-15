Getting Ready for the Bounce: Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EBON) dipped -15.36% to close Friday’s market session at $9.48, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.8999 and $11.8556 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 109251 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 65.67K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -28.78% within the last five trades and 31.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -10.65% in the last 6 months and 37.39% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EBON stock is trading at a margin of -22.72%, 1.59% and 22.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EBON deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -49.95 percent below its 52-week high and 78.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -29.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.