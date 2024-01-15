Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) Stock Still Strong Despite Competition

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) dipped -1.54% to close Friday’s market session at $0.32, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.298 and $0.3275 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 59273 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 483.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 14.92% within the last five trades and 15.37% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -31.61% in the last 6 months and 19.35% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GBNH stock is trading at a margin of 15.55%, 21.75% and -26.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GBNH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -85.62 percent below its 52-week high and 79.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -75.07. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.