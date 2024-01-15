Growing at an Unbelievable Rate: Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:KAVL) raised 0.52% to close Friday’s market session at $0.19, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.19 and $0.2056 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 52930 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 516.36K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.38% within the last five trades and 4.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.69% in the last 6 months and -57.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KAVL stock is trading at a margin of 1.17%, -13.97% and -61.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KAVL deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -79.95 percent below its 52-week high and 29.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -77.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.