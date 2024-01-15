Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE) stock Posted Gross Margin of -29.47 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

Stephens raised the price target for the Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on April 29, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE) dipped -14.61% to close Friday’s market session at $22.51, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.20 and $27.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 72513 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 100.98K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.98% within the last five trades and 11.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 294.91% in the last 6 months and 266.02% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GYRE stock is trading at a margin of -10.55%, 19.27% and 158.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.